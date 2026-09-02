Fetterman: Trump’s Right on Data Centers, Gov. Shapiro ‘Scared by the Polls’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he sides with President Doanld Trump’s stance on data centers over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) and Shapiro is “actually scared by the polls.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “So, who’s right, President Trump or Gov. Shapiro?”

Fetterman answered, “Oh, the President is actually right, overall. We used to be moving forward on data centers, and now, he’s actually scared by the polls. So, what’s really motivated by more than just the polls overall, I set up my message on it — on data centers just a couple of days [ago] on X where I’m saying it’s — the President happens to be right [on] this. I think it’s very necessary that we win the war on AI. I think it’s necessary, because AI is going to transform our world. And it can be either us be the leaders, or it can be the Chinese and we could live under those rules and they’re going to build unlimited data centers and they’re not really stopped by the kind of like democracy and the kinds of rules that we have overall, I think it’s important. And I would remind people, like, a lot of the opposition has been driven by the CCP and a lot of influence. So, I think, now, with data centers, also, there’s the [fact], now, that it consumes a very, very — maybe 0.1%, compared to almonds and compared to other things, part of our economy, and also our land usage as well, too. Pennsylvania, we are energy rich, we are water rich, and we’re land rich now. So, I think it’s an important part of our economy, not just for Pennsylvania’s, but also the country right now. And now I’m very much aware, I can read the polls as a Democrat, but I think the President happens to be, on AI and data centers, absolutely — and now, it’s like, sometimes, there [are] more important [things] than what the polls might say.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett