House Dem Whip Clark: The American People ‘Don’t Care’ About Socialism Label

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) said the American people “don’t care” about the socialism label.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “As you know, Congresswoman, many Republicans this midterm cycle are tying all members of the Democratic party to the Democratic Socialists of America. Let’s watch what Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said about that. Listen to this.”

Reporter Manu Raju asked, “Don’t you think Republicans make it easier to say Democrats are a bunch of socialists, and they’re trying to move this country towards socialism?”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said, “I would have loved for someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene—her extremist presence, to have defined swing seats and made it easy for us, but it doesn’t. I think people really care about who their representation is, and I don’t think they make votes based on what’s happening somewhere else.”

Blitzer asked, “So yes or no, do the Democratic Socialists of America make it more difficult for swing district Democrats to actually win this November?”

Clark said, “Let me tell you what I’m hearing. The American people don’t care about these labels. They don’t care about a created inter-Democratic party fight. They want answers. They want people who are going to work for them. And that is what the Democratic party is offering. And that is why we are going to be successful in the midterms.”

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