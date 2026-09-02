Lander: I’m Glad Opponents of Israel as Jewish State Want Coalition with Me Because I Oppose Military Aid

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Democratic U.S. House nominee Brad Lander said that he is pleased that people who don’t support Israel existing as a Jewish state want to build a coalition with him because they “know he wants to end U.S. military aid” to Israel.

While discussing his confrontation with some anti-Zionists, Lander said, “I was pleased that lots of Palestinians online, actually, stood up and said, look, we don’t agree with Lander on everything, folks who might support a binational state rather than a Jewish and a Palestinian state, but we know he wants to end U.S. military aid, he’s going to fight for Palestinian human rights and freedom, we ought to build bigger coalitions.”

He continued, “And that is what I want to say to people, don’t be deterred [from] building interfaith coalitions for justice because, out of dozens or hundreds of people, there [are] a couple of numbskulls.”

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