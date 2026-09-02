NJ Gov. Sherrill: Trump ‘Despises Military Service’

Wednesday on CNN’s OutFront,” Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump “despises military service.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “As I said, you’re a veteran. You’ve endorsed 13 fellow veterans in midterm races. And you said specifically, governor, when we send veterans to Congress, we are sending in dedicated public servants trained to run toward the fight and unafraid to take on the status quo. Do you feel the same way about the White House?”

Sherrill said, “I think that we have a president who despises military service. He had his made-up bone spurs that his dad’s doctor wrote a note for him so he could get out of service. He thinks people who serve are suckers and losers. And certainly I think you see that reflected in Pete Hegseth, the person he put in charge of our military, someone completely unqualified. Credible allegations of sexual assault and harassment failed at every job he had. This is what he thinks of our military, putting this person in charge of it, who has not only failed at every previous job that he’s taken, but now is failing at a really key role that’s impacting the safety and security of Americans. It’s impacting people who serve.”

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