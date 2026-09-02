Scott Jennings: Trump Should Give ‘Formal Declaration of Victory’ in Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” network commentator Scott Jennings said President Donald Trump should issue a “formal declaration of victory” in the war with Iran.

Jennings said, “We’ve already won the war in Iran. I mean they’re a defeated country by any historical metric.”

He continued, “We’ve beaten these people. There’s going to continue to be some skirmishes. They haven’t exported a drop of oil since July. By any historical metric, we’ve beaten these people. We’re going to continue to beat them. The president needs to tell the American people exactly all the ways we won this war. ”

He added, “It’s the commander in chief’s job, and I’m sure he will do it, to explain to the American people how we have won this war, how we are safer, and how this is gonna benefit the world. That is the next phase of this.”

He concluded, “There has to be an affirmative, formal declaration of victory, in my opinion. Far be it from me to put a timetable on him. And he shouldn’t let politics dictate this, but we are at the point now where Iran is totally scrambled and defeated, and we need to take credit for it.”

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