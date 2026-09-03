Dem Rep. Subramanyam: I Have No Trust in FBI or DOJ, They Are ‘Politically Motivated’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said he doesn’t trust the FBI or the DOJ because they are politically motivated.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “One other thing I wanted to ask you about. Your office has said that you received a letter indicating that at some point, the FBI was listening in to phone conversations that you had, not because they were investigating you, but as part of something bigger. Can you explain exactly why this is occurring and what concerns you may have?”

Subramanyam said, “Yeah. The FBI started investigating Senator Louise Lucas, because she was one of the spearheading people of the referendum vote that we had in April, the redistricting referendum in Virginia. And so leading up to that, they started wiretapping all of her conversations. And I have no trust in the FBI or the DOJ right now. They are politically motivated, and they say that they work for the president, right? And so they’re wiretapping her conversations. And so when I called her, the few times I, she and I talked, they were listening in on those conversations. So I have a lot of questions about why they were doing that and was it politically motivated? Given the timing, the few months before a referendum election on redistricting that Republicans didn’t want, they have a lot of questions to answer.”

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