Gimenez: ‘Not Happy About’ ‘Rash of Turnover’ in Army Leadership

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said that he is displeased with the “rash of turnover in the ranks of the Army.”

Gimenez stated, “I think that we’ve had a rash of turnover in the ranks of the Army. I think, as a member of the Armed Services [Committee], I’m certainly not happy about that. But it is the secretary of war’s prerogative as to who he wants to lead the Army.”

He continued, “Hopefully, we can get somebody in as quickly as possible that has the confidence of the secretary of war and the president of the United States. And so, we need to move on as fast as we can.”

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