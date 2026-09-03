Khanna: ‘Democrats Have a Much Smarter Strategy on National Security’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said “Democrats have a much smarter strategy on national security.”

Khanna said, “I thought J.D. Vance and Donald Trump wanted to end these endless wars, and it saddens me. It actually saddens me that they have stumbled and bumbled into another endless war in the Middle East, and this with a ferocious adversary. There were people in the administration and people like Ted Cruz who didn’t know the population of Iran. They, through bluster, have gotten us into a mess. Our service members are at risk. We don’t have ammunition, food prices are high, gas prices are high, and probably the best case scenario out of this is Iran is going to have some control over the Strait of Hormuz. And that’s what I want people to understand. It’s not just Democrats standing up for human rights or diplomacy. Democrats have a much smarter strategy on national security, and this president and vice president have made America less safe.”

He added, “I mean, partly Donald Trump, I don’t think he really cares about the midterm elections, because if he did, he would be ending this war. And that’s what’s so scary, because if he does not care about the politics, the only thing that’s going to force him is the Democrats in charge stopping the funding for this war.”

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