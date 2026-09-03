Lawler: We ‘Need Stability’ in Military Leadership, I’m Concerned About Churn

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said that he is worried about the amount of churn within the military’s leadership and stated that there is a need for stability, especially in a time of conflict.

Host Peter Alexander asked, “Here’s what some of the fellow Republicans are saying: You have, from the House Armed Services Committee Chairman, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), I’m tired of all the churn. I want to see some stability over there. We’ve heard from Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). He said that the Driscoll departure reflects a view that many of us have, that the secretary has gone overboard on the firings. Do you share that view with your Republican colleagues, your concern about the situation and the churn?”

Lawler answered, “Yes, I think, obviously, especially when we are in the middle of a conflict in the Middle East, you need stability. There’s no question there [are] going to be disagreements at time between the upper leadership of the Pentagon. I think that’s not only normal, but healthy, but there needs to be stability. And I think they need to, very quickly, install the new leadership in these positions. But, moreover, I think it’s critical, frankly, that Pete Hegseth come forth and talk about exactly why these changes have been made and what they are doing to ensure stability at the Pentagon.”

Lawler added that President Donald Trump should also address the issue and that he wants to know what the disagreement between former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Hegseth was.

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