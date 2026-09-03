Mullin: We’re Not ‘Just Going to All of These Job Sites’, ‘We’re Focused on’ People with Detainers Who Are Released

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that “instead of just going to all of these job sites and raiding these job sites, what we’re doing is we’re focusing on truly the worst of the worst. We’re focused on these detainers” that are released by sanctuary cities and states.

Mullin said, “[W]e’re doing it different too. We’re targeting, instead of just going to all of these job sites and raiding these job sites, what we’re doing is we’re focusing on truly the worst of the worst. We’re focused on these detainers that these liberal states are releasing out of prison, meaning these detainers are individuals that [are] in prison, that the states — that are in these sanctuary cities and sanctuary states are releasing back on the streets. When they release them, we go after them.”

He added, “When we find them, what’s unusual — well, it’s really not that unusual, but when we serve this warrant, they’re usually never by themselves. And so, for every one warrant we’re serving, we’re picking up another 4.2 individuals.”

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