Steube Says Strait of Hormuz Commercial Travel ‘Starting to Pick Back Up to Its Regular Pace

Wednesday on FBN’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) offered a positive assessment of resuming normal operations in the Strait of Hormuz amid hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The Florida Republican said, if successful, it would eliminate the threat to the strait and would take a bargaining chip away from Iran.

“The U.S. says it controls the Hormuz Strait,” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “You know we’re tracking the data. More than 17 million barrels of oil transited the Strait on Monday. It’s growing to averaging about half or two-thirds of the oil shipments before the war. What do you think?

Steube replied, “Well, first of all, if the Iranians are going to attack our bases in Jordan, it’s going to be met with a swift, hostile response, which is exactly what the President did, and he’ll continue to do that after Iranians want to target American infrastructure and American soldiers that are deployed overseas. As it relates to the Strait, obviously we are making great strides to securing the Strait and every time they attack one of these commercial vessels, it’s going to be met with a response where we take out those assets that can target assets and targets in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“So we’re at a point where commercial travel is starting to pick back up to its regular pace,” he added. “Oil is starting to get through the Strait of Hormuz, and if we can show that the Americans can control and move product through there, you’ve cut off the ability for the Iranians to use that as a bargaining chip.”

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