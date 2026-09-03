Suozzi: DSA Candidates Have ‘Got to Defend the DSA Platform,’ ‘I’ve Always Got to Defend the Democratic Platform’

During an interview with CBS’s “The Takeout” on Wednesday, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that while some DSA candidates may avoid talking about some of the DSA’s policies, “I’ve always got to defend the Democratic platform, and they’ve got to defend the DSA platform, and it’s a horrible platform.”

Suozzi said, “Well, they want government to control major corporations in the country, related to everything from food and medicine to utilities, to so many other different things. They want to get rid of the Senate, the United States Senate, and they want to have only one house, the House of Representatives, and they want the House to appoint the Supreme Court and to pick the president, the way they do for prime minister in other countries. They don’t want to have the checks and balances system that we currently have. They want to defund the police. They want to defund the Department of Defense. They want to get rid of prisons. They want to have open borders. … This is what’s written in their platform. And so, these are bad ideas.”

He added, “And we have to recognize that some DSA candidates may not be mentioning these specific policies, but this is their platform. I’ve been in politics for a long time, and I’ve always got to defend the Democratic platform, and they’ve got to defend the DSA platform, and it’s a horrible platform.”

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