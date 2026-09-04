GOP Sen. Cassidy: ‘Appears It Was a Mistake to Go to War’ in Iran

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said that “It appears it was a mistake to go to war” in Iran to begin with and we haven’t accomplished the desired objectives. He also stated that the current economic blockade appears to be the best approach without putting troops on the ground in the country and “it’s a bad situation. But we have to make the best of it now.”

Host Nichole Berlie asked, “What do you think it’s going to take to get back on a path to peace with Iran?”

Cassidy answered, “Yeah. It appears it was a mistake to go to war in the first place. I’ll just say that. The objectives have not been obtained. But that said, the economic blockade that we’re placing now seems to be the best bet without going with boots on the ground. It’s a tough situation, it’s a bad situation. But we have to make the best of it now.”

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