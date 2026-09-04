GOP Sen. Cassidy: ‘Unclear’ Why Military Leaders Fired, Need ‘Thorough Review’ of Hegseth’s Leadership

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) stated that there needs to be a “thorough review” of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s tenure by Congress, and this should include oversight of the firings of people within military leadership for “unclear” reasons.

Host Nichole Berlie asked, “Do you think we need someone else at the helm? Are you confident right now in his leadership?”

Cassidy answered, “I think Congress should do a thorough review of his leadership. We are in a seven-month — or a six-month war that was supposed to be six weeks. We’ve had a lot of generals being fired and assistant secretaries being fired. It’s unclear why. But it may seem as if they disagree with the secretary and so they’re shown the door. That deserves congressional oversight. There should be vigorous congressional oversight.”

Cassidy also said that it appears as though the entire war was a mistake.

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