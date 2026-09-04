Walkinshaw: ‘It’s Time’ to End Iran War, ‘Don’t See It Ending with a Victory or a Good Outcome’

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that “It’s time” to end the war in Iran and “I don’t see it ending with a victory or a good outcome from the American perspective, because of Donald Trump’s failures.”

Walkinshaw began by saying, “[O]ur brave servicemembers and their families have done everything asked of them and more. They have performed incredibly. They’ve been failed by their own leadership, Secretary Hegseth, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, and President Trump. It’s time to bring them home, end this war, and bring down costs for the American people.”

Later, guest host Perry Russom asked, “You called this war a quagmire. I’m curious, how do you think this war is going to end?”

Walkinshaw responded, “That is a great question. It’d be a great question for the president. I don’t think there is a good answer for it. Look, I’d love to see the Strait of Hormuz open and our servicemembers return home. Unfortunately, because of the strategic failures of this administration, the regime in Tehran is in a stronger strategic position than they were before the war started. So, I don’t see it ending with a victory or a good outcome from the American perspective, because of Donald Trump’s failures.”

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