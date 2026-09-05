Dem House Nominee Koh: ‘A Lot of People’ ‘Miss’ Biden’s Policies ‘Lowering Costs’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” Massachusetts Democratic U.S. House nominee Dan Koh stated that he was glad to receive endorsements from former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, “two people that I think a lot of people in this country miss the dignity that they brought to the White House, the policies like lowering prescription drug costs and lowering costs for Americans when it came to groceries and prices at the pump.”

Koh began by saying, “I think people are fired up right now to take on this president, this lunacy that we’ve been talking about this segment, people are feeling it all across the country. And I think people are looking for fighters right now to call it like it is. This president continues to drive up costs, while his own net worth triples. He is just grifting off the American people. We are all paying for this grift, and people are fed up.”

He continued, “So, look, I was very, very grateful to receive the Democratic nomination. I was also very, very grateful and proud to do it with the endorsement, very publicly, of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, two people that I think a lot of people in this country miss the dignity that they brought to the White House, the policies like lowering prescription drug costs and lowering costs for Americans when it came to groceries and prices at the pump. People are just sick and tired of this administration.”

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