Dem Rep. Gillen on if She Wants DSA Nominees to Win: They’ll Probably Win, Need to ‘Hold Them in Line’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) responded to a question on whether she wants the DSA candidates running as Democrats in New York to win their races by saying that they’ll likely win, “But I do hope that moderates like me will hold them in line and make sure that we do not see our party shift to the left.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “Do you want those DSA candidates in New York, Congresswoman, to win their races as Democrats?”

Gillen responded, “Well, look, if you look at some of the districts where they won, they’re super-blue districts. So, I don’t think there’s much of a chance that they’re not coming to Congress. But I do hope that moderates like me will hold them in line and make sure that we do not see our party shift to the left. I am strongly a moderate, I’m strongly a centrist. As you mentioned, I was one of the first Democrats to speak out against some of the policies of the New York City mayor and some of his troubling statements. And I will continue to be a moderate and a centrist going forward in the House.”

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