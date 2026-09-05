GOP Rep. Harrigan: Admin. Hasn’t Communicated Way Iran War’s Going to End

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) said that the longer the war in Iran drags on, the worse things get, and “we need to end this conflict, but the administration needs to communicate the way that that’s going to happen. They have not done that yet.”

Harrigan stated, “Well, what the administration has to do is it has to make a decision. Because I think what it’s not doing right now is making a decision. And what that does — and those of us who are serving in Congress that are veterans of the global war on terror, we’ve learned from the last 25 years of conflict, we do not need to be engaged in another forever war, and the longer this goes on, the higher our threshold becomes to define success and the lower Iran’s threshold becomes to define success, and the greater risk that exists that some sort of action by Iran could have very serious consequences that make it politically inescapable for us to leave the war, thereby creating a forever conflict.”

He continued, “So, we need to end this conflict, but the administration needs to communicate the way that that’s going to happen. They have not done that yet.”

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