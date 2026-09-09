Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Fetterman’s Values Don’t Align with Most People

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is “not in alignment with the vast majority of where this country want[s] and where we are going.”

Garcia said, “John Fetterman is a nonfactor in the midterms this Fall. We’re going to win the election, the Senate and the House, if we do the work and make our arguments convincing to the American public. I think it’s really unfortunate to have another member of the Senate from our own party — but, look, it’s — we are now, I think, as a country and as a party, we know who John Fetterman really is and I think where his values are, and it’s not in alignment with the vast majority of where this country want[s] and where we are going. Our focus right now is to ensure that people understand that there is a contrast this weekend between those that want to throw lavish two-day parties to themselves, and to those who want to focus on affordability and lowering the actual cost of gas, groceries, and the rent.”

Garcia added, “I’m hoping that we win the Senate big enough” so that needing his vote “will be less of an issue.”

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