McCaskill: It’s ‘Frightening’ That Trump ‘Has Completely Lost It’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former Senator Claire McCaskill said it is “frightening” that President Donald Trump “has completely lost it.”

Discussing the Republican midterm convention, McCaskill said, “I think he doesn’t want to spend his money. So I think he thought this would be a great idea to raise millions of dollars, that then he would give to Paxton to get out from under the pressure that Republican senators are putting on him.”

She added, “This guy is charging $25,000 to come to this convention per person. Now, how does that sit with people that are struggling, that take a deep breath when they pull into a gas pump, who are stressed out when they go to a grocery store? And by the way, if you look back at Trump’s rallies, historically, a lot of the people there were people that were living paycheck to paycheck. Most of the people who came to MAGA rallies could never afford to pay to get in under any circumstance. So I think this is a poorly hatched plan by a man and clearly is deteriorating in office. I challenge anybody with a brain to look at his posts between Sunday and Monday night and say that he’s okay. Something is terribly wrong. This man has lost, has completely lost it, and he’s president of the United States right now. It’s frightening.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s exactly where we are.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN