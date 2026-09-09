Mullin: We’re Focusing ‘on the Worst of the Worst and the Parole Violators’

During an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that he and President Donald Trump decided to “Focus on the worst of the worst and the parole violators” for immigration enforcement.

Mullin began, “We need mass deportation, we’re hitting record numbers at DHS. But we’re doing it in a different way. We’re trying to turn down the temperature but enforce the nation’s laws.”

He added, “It was a subject that we talked about when the President and I [were] visiting through the nomination process, about how do we enforce the law, not weakened one bit, but how do we do it with a quieter approach? What we decided at that time is to focus on two things: Focus on the worst of the worst and the parole violators. What I mean by parole violators is 97% of the individuals that came into the country underneath the Biden administration that was crossing — that crossed our southern border [were] paroled almost instantly into this nation, and when they were paroled, they gave an address and a phone number. They’re required, by law, when they change their address or change their phone number to inform us. If not, it’s a parole violation. So, when we’re going out to the parole violations and saying you’re no longer eligible for parole, when we’re going to the worst of the worst, what we find out is they’re never by themselves, they live with other illegals, and we’re able to increase the numbers.”

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