Hakeem Jeffries: The Trump Administration Is Full of ‘Extremists’ and ‘Radicals’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the Trump administration is “extremists” and “radicals.”

At the Republican midterm convention, Vice President JD Vance said, “We’ve got to send a message this November that the country does not belong to the radicals. It does not belong to the bureaucrats. It does not belong to the highest bidder. This country was handed down to us by our parents and their parents before them. We received this national birthright, and we are going to fight for it by electing Republicans this November.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “I mean, it’s so telling. It’s dark, it’s xenophobic, it’s so many things. What does it tell you that that is the message from the vice president of the United States, just over 50 days from an election?”

Jeffries said, “It’s very interesting because they have no track record of accomplishment that they can point to, or no vision to actually solve the problems that the American people would like the Congress, the president and the vice president to solve. So, of course, he turns to trying to divide us further. The reality is, the extremists are the ones who are in control right now. The radicals are the ones who are part of the Trump cartel. They’ve been selling off the government to the highest bidder and unleashing this extraordinary level of corruption that we’ve seen in this country, which is why we’ve promised to begin to hold the crooks accountable starting on day one.”

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