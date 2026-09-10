Hakeem Jeffries: Trump’s $5,000 Dividend ‘Was Not a Serious Proposal’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividend is not serious.

Jeffries said, “Well, it was not a serious proposal. And of course, it’s a sign of desperation. And the question is exactly the right one that was asked, surprisingly, coming from a Fox News personality. But the reality is Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the presidency. And that’s been the case for the last 20 months. They have zero interest in doing anything to actually make life better for everyday Americans. In fact, we know what they’ve done with their majorities. Enact the one big ugly bill. Rip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Enact the largest cut to SNAP in American history, literally stealing food from the mouths of hungry children, seniors, and veterans. And why did they do all of this? So they could enact massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors. So this is a phony promise sign of desperation.”

He added, “I think no reasonable person could conclude that he’s got any interest in keeping that promise, as evidenced by the fact that he says he’s going to do it after the elections in November, and only if Republicans maintain control of the Congress.”

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