Hillary Clinton: Trump Pushing ‘Socialism for the Rich’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump is pushing “socialism for the rich.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “In 2004, you know, they used gay marriage on all of the, on as many ballots as they could get gay marriage on. Of course, it’s been trans athletes for the past decade. And Talarico certainly answered that well yesterday. Now it’s the DSA. Wherever I go, it’s like I hear guys like me saying, ‘Well, yeah. He’s crazy. But look at the other side. They’re communists. They’re socialists.’ Of course they don’t talk about Trump.”

Clinton said, “I mean, every other word out of Trump’s mouth is socialist or communist. So, you know, they’re doing everything they can to throw the mud.”

Scarborough said, “But again, he’s the one that’s taking over 30 companies.”

Clinton said, “Yeah. Well, he’s the one, you know, socialism for the rich and socialism for families’ interests. So look, from my perspective, everybody has to run their own campaign. And I will say that some of the language and some of the positions on the far left go way too far. But on the other hand, we do have a housing crisis. We have a health care crisis. So what I have said, and I did an event a two weeks ago with Hakeem Jeffries, and what I said is once we take the House and we have a very big, diverse caucus, let people get to work. Joe. If you want to introduce Medicare for all write the bill. If you want to restore Affordable Care Act subsidies write the bill. Let’s get back to actually doing the work of legislating and making a difference.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN