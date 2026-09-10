Scalise on Paying Stay-at-Home Parents: Need Details, I’d Like to See Welfare Reform, Balanced Budget ‘Lowers Costs More Than Anything’

During an interview with NewsNation on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that while he needs to see the details of any proposal to pay stay-at-home parents, “What I want to see us do, number one, is take away the incentives that were hurting parenthood,” and getting more people off of welfare so we can balance the budget, which “lowers costs more than anything” else would.

Scalise stated, “I haven’t seen the details on that. What I want to see us do, number one, is take away the incentives that were hurting parenthood, were hurting the two-parent family. And a lot of the welfare programs where you were encouraging people to get on government programs because government was telling you you couldn’t do it on your own, we’ve started to end that. But also, let’s get people more in the workforce, being able to take care of themselves, so that we can get back to a balanced federal budget.”

He continued, “By the way, that lowers costs more than anything, because if you’re worried about high costs, nothing drives up costs more than Washington spending. And Democrats are now the party of big spending, trillions here, trillions there, we’re finally changing that.”

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