CNN’s Phillip: Denouncing Islamism Is Saying Islam’s a Slur

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip said that denouncing Islamism is “using the term ‘Islam’ as a slur” and making “an entire religion anti-American.”

The segment began with video of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) saying, “And on 9/11, could anyone have imagined that comrade Mamdani would be the mayor of New York? The hate that killed Charlie Kirk, that knocked down the Twin Towers, that led to two assassination attempts on President Trump, it just keeps getting worse and worse. And we are witnessing a new and dangerous red-green alliance, Communists and Islamists coming together and sweeping over the Democrat Party. They are united because they share the same enemies. They hate Christians, they hate Jews, they hate capitalism, they hate the Constitution, and they hate America.”

Phillip then said, “So, there’s commentary, obviously, about socialism, Communism, we’ve been talking about that. But the real theme there was Islam as the enemy. Why, why, why is an entire religion an enemy?”

National Review Senior Writer Noah Rothman responded, “Why? Because his eyes are open. He’s been paying attention. … It’s tough rhetoric. I get it, why anybody’s offended by it, but he’s giving as good as he got. He’s talking about Mamdani, as well as El-Sayed, but mostly Mamdani. And he’s talking about Mamdani because Mamdani does things like campaign with Hasan Piker.”

Phillip cut in to ask, “Why is the religion in and of itself being described as the enemy of the United States?”

Rothman responded, “You’re putting words in his mouth there. … What he’s describing is the Islamism that Mamdani and El-Sayed are both very comfortable with.”

Phillip responded, “What is Islamism, other than a religion?”

Later, she said, “I’m asking why Ted Cruz and you seem to want to make an entire religion anti-American.”

Rothman responded, “You’re putting words in my mouth, and I can’t say it enough, the people who support radical Islamist violence are the people he’s talking about.”

Phillip then cut in to ask, “He didn’t say radical Islamist violence, he said Islamism. That’s what he said. What does that mean?”

Rothman and former RNC National Spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko pointed out that Phillip was now admitting that Cruz didn’t say Islam. Phillip reacted, “So, you’re saying radical Islamic terrorism and Islamism are the same thing?” Rothman cut in to point out that Islamism and Islam aren’t the same, to which Phillip said, “That is a ridiculous argument, Noah.” Rothman expressed his surprise Phillip had never heard anyone make this point before.

Later, Phillip asked, “Why does he keep using the term ‘Islam’ as a slur?” Rothman pointed out that Cruz didn’t do that.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett