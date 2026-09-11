Dem Rep. Boyle: Fetterman Has ‘Always Been’ Performative, There Will Be Concerns, ‘What Matters Most Is How He Votes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said that “there are all sorts of concerns about” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and “I think that that’s probably going to continue. He has always been, throughout his career, a guy who will do the performative stuff, the things that will get him the most attention. [At] the end of the day, though, what matters most is how he votes.” And “the main thing” is if he remains part of the Democratic caucus.

Host Peter Alexander asked, “After The Wall Street Journal reported Fetterman is shirking his duties, you notably called him a disgrace. What do you think of him this morning?”

Boyle answered, “Well, I don’t think my opinion has changed much from that tweet that I posted a few days ago. The Wall Street Journal report was shocking. Refusing to meet with those who are veterans or meet with those who are researchers and doctors from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with whom I have met, to advocate for their research grants and the just remarkable work that they do, obviously, there are all sorts of concerns about Sen. Fetterman. I think that that’s probably going to continue. He has always been, throughout his career, a guy who will do the performative stuff, the things that will get him the most attention. [At] the end of the day, though, what matters most is how he votes. And so, I do hope and pray that he will stay true to his word and remain a member of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Ultimately, of course, that is the main thing.”

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