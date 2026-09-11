GOP Rep. Luna: Republican Voter Suppression Campaign Underway, Tied to China

Thursday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) commented on Republican enthusiasm headed into November’s election.

According to the Florida Republicans, while the grassroots was fired up, she said there was a “suppression campaign” underway, which she tied to foreign influences, specifically China.

“So you’re pretty in touch with the grassroots, Congresswoman,” host Jesse Watters said. “How fired up are they on the Republican side?

Luna replied, “Look, the convention yesterday was absolutely packed. I had spoken at around 4:44 Eastern, and what I would say is, the longer that we were there, the more people that came. And what was really cool, though, is there was a lot of young people, a lot of young influencers, specifically that were there. I’m really kind of pushing back along this black pill perspective that we’re seeing really happening online right now. I just want to be very clear with the American people that a lot of the divide that you’re seeing in this country, specifically, I think this — you know, the suppression campaign that’s trying to prevent Republicans from going up and showing support for this administration and for Republicans in this election cycle is actually foreign-funded, and it’s foreign influence, and a lot of it’s tied to China.”

“And so what I would say is show up, get your friends to show up to the polls and vote with you,” she continued. “We’ve pushed many issues that are affecting the American people for the better, and I look forward to continuing those wins moving into the midterms.”

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