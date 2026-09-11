Sen. Alsobrooks: Trump’s 2nd Term Is an ‘Unmitigated Disaster’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said President Donald Trump’s second term has been an “unmitigated disaster.”

Alsobrooks said, “Americans, first of all, in these midterm elections will decide that Republicans should absolutely lose their jobs. After seeing escalating costs, the cost of groceries, the cost of housing, the cost of utilities, the cost of gas, the incredible corruption of this president whose term has been an unmitigated disaster. The only people who have benefited from this president’s time in office have been his family and friends. For the rest of the country, we have seen now the cost of living and the quality of life of so many Americans declining.”

She added, “And because of that, Americans have said, now, I believe they’re going to say in these midterms that Republicans should lose their jobs, that they can no longer lead, and that we need to get back to a time where we are focused not only on the affordability for Americans, but focused on as well, the fact that we ought to be each other’s neighbors across our country, that we should all be concerned about healthcare, making sure that that our families are able to afford gas, that we get out of this war in Iran. We’re going to see, I believe, a change in power in these midterm elections, because Americans are crystal clear about what they have seen. It is an unmitigated disaster at the hands of this Republican president, House and Senate.”

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