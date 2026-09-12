DNI Clayton on Report About Gaps in Protection: We’re Working to Close Them

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton responded to a report from the House Intelligence Committee on gaps in our ability to deal with threats by saying that they are working on “closing those gaps and identifying evolving threats.”

Host Bret Baier read from part of the report that said that “the United States faces a threat environment as complex and dangerous as any since September 11, 2001. Serious gaps remain in our ability to confront and address these vulnerabilities. We are not adequately prepared to confront and address our vulnerabilities.”

Clayton responded, “Well, what I can tell you is that the women and men of the intelligence community, working domestically with law enforcement, working overseas with our partners, are committed every day to closing those gaps and identifying evolving threats.”

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