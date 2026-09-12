Max Brooks: Western Europe’s Immigration Problem ‘Is Guilty Honkies’ Like in U.S.

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” author and Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Max Brooks said that on immigration, in Western Europe, “the problem is guilty honkies. It’s the same problem here. It’s the problem over there. In Western Europe, they are crushed by their guilt of colonization.” Although he said there are some key differences between America and Europe on immigration.

Brooks began by saying that the issue is “very different” in Europe than in the U.S. because Europe has nations made up of its indigenous people, and because in Europe, immigrants take from their welfare state.

He added that Europe going to the right is dangerous since Europe tends to go far to the right when it goes to the right.

Brooks further stated that American immigrants assimilate because they work, while in Europe, that doesn’t happen as much due to their welfare state.

He also said, “There’s also a huge difference between Eastern Europe and Western Europe, and I’ve seen this in my think tank work going there. And I can tell you, I’ve said this before, the problem is guilty honkies. It’s the same problem here. It’s the problem over there. In Western Europe, they are crushed by their guilt of colonization. In Eastern Europe, they were the colonized, right? At no point in history, in a tropical country, did someone say, oh, God, run, here comes the Czech. So, therefore, they have no guilt. They say, we take care of our poor people first before we open up. And that’s a huge difference in Western Europe and Eastern Europe.”

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