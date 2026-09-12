Max Brooks: ‘We’ve Been Bringing In Some Really Toxic People’ with ‘Really Bad Ideas’ Into Dem Coalition

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” author and Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Max Brooks said that the Democratic Party’s coalition is built around opposition to President Donald Trump, but “we’ve been bringing in some really toxic people with some really bad ideas,” and there is the huge question of what the party does after Trump leaves.

Brooks said he fears “if we’re charging towards a short-term win at the expense of long-term political suicide. Because, right now, the Democratic coalition is, well, at least we’re not Trump. But what happens when Trump leaves? And we’ve been bringing in some really toxic people with some really bad ideas, and let’s say we go to the next election and our platform — there’s no more Trump, and our platform is, no cops, no borders, no jails, no private property –.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say, “And Communism. He — everyone was saying today, oh, he said Communism a million times. I don’t blame him.” Brooks agreed.

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