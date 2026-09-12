MS NOW’s Hillyard: A Lot of Antisemitism, Islamophobia in U.S. ‘Derived’ from U.S. Policy

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” MS NOW Senior White House Reporter Vaughn Hillyard said that “so much of the vitriol…within our American communities, whether it be around antisemitism, Islamophobia, has been largely derived in our communities over the last 25 years in the aftermath of policy decisions coming out of Washington, as it relates to the extent to which the U.S. arms and supports and intervenes in countries other than our own.”

While discussing Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Republican Convention, Hillyard stated, “[H]e was making the case, right after lifting up the life of Charlie Kirk, who had passed away one year ago yesterday and saying that Charlie Kirk opposed wars and U.S. interventionism, and then he said, in America, you’re free to disagree with us on a policy issue or two, mentioning, indirectly, the war in Iran, and said, but I hope you don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater and that we should be able to have these debates.”

Hillyard then said, “But, at the same time, so much of the vitriol of — within our American communities, whether it be around antisemitism, Islamophobia, has been largely derived in our communities over the last 25 years in the aftermath of policy decisions coming out of Washington, as it relates to the extent to which the U.S. arms and supports and intervenes in countries other than our own.”

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