Utah Gov. Cox: CCP Probably Still Controls TikTok Algorithm, They Know TikTok Is Bad, Push It on U.S.

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) agreed that, even with the TikTok deal, we don’t have a good idea about the app’s algorithm and it’s likely controlled by the CCP. He also said that “China has certain restrictions on social media because they know how bad TikTok is for their kids, and yet, they’re injecting it into” Americans.

While discussing social media, host Margaret Hoover said, [relevant exchange begins around 10:00] “You mentioned TikTok, but the truth is, even though it’s now owned by an American company, there’s still no sense of the two billion lines of algorithmic programming that is likely still controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Cox responded, “Yeah, this is devastating. Again, China has certain restrictions on social media because they know how bad TikTok is for their kids, and yet, they’re injecting it into the veins of our kids, and our adults, to be honest.”

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