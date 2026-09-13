Christie: There Is a ‘Lack of Intellectual Curiosity Right Now Inside the White House’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said “the lack of intellectual curiosity” in the White House is stalling the government from setting up artificial intelligence (AI) guardrails.

Partial transcript as follows:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: If they’re out there on the campaign trail now, they’re not going to feel distant from it. This is a real grassroots rebellion going on.

CHRISTIE: Yeah, you can feel it. You can feel it. This is a — this is a parents at their kids’ soccer games issue, in the same way it’s an issue inside universities and in other places in the tech world. And so, look, you know, this is where intellectual curiosity matters, George. And one of the things that that you just mentioned about the former presidents, you know, I would say that Bush and Clinton and Obama were all very intellectually curious presidents. And the lack of intellectual curiosity right now inside the White House really hurts it because this is a tough issue. And you got to take the time to dig in and read and learn and bring experts in. This is hard work. This is the hard work of the presidency. This isn’t a rally in Dallas. This is hard work. And we need— if not the president, he’s not going to do it. Some of the leaders of Congress have to.