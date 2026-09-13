El-Sayed: ‘The Barbarian Is in the White House’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said President Donald Trump is a “barbarian in the White House.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WEIJIA JIANG: We go now to Michigan’s Democratic nominee for Senate, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. He joins us from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Good morning, Dr. El-Sayed. Welcome to Face the Nation.

EL-SAYED : Good morning, Weija. Thanks for having me.

JIANG: So, I do want to ask you about AI, but let’s talk first about the RNC convention because you were a main character. Several speakers mentioned you. Everyone from the president, the vice president, your opponent Mike Rogers, to the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Here’s what he said.

SPEAKER JOHNSON: We know who the Mamdanis and the El-Sayeds are, but it’s the Democrats in the swing seats who say one thing and then join forces and vote with the socialists that they’re afraid of. That is the dangerous part. They’re the ones who have let the barbarians inside the gate.

JIANG: What do you make of Republicans focusing so much attention on you?

EL-SAYED: Well, I’ll tell you this: the barbarian is in the White House, and we’re seeing the consequences of that right now. You know, it was not a subject at all of the RNC? the gas prices, grocery prices, these ridiculous tariffs, and this war with Canada that’s raising our prices an average $5,600 a year for the average Michigan family. The war in Iran- didn’t want to talk about any of it. The fact that you can’t see a doctor in the United States. So, they’re going to point to me. They’re going to talk about me. They’re going to point to my name. They’re going to point to our faith. And at the end of the day, they’re doing that so that you don’t pay attention to the fact that you are being nickled and dimed by the barbarian in the White House and by a set of public policies that are not in your interest, but in his.