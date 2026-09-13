Hakeem Jeffries: ‘We Haven’t Ruled Anything Out in Terms of Impeachment’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said if the Democrats win the majority in the midterms, they haven’t ruled anything in or out in terms of impeachment.

Partial transcript as follows:

JEFFRIES: Well, we’re focused right now on taking back control of the House of Representatives. That is the only mission that’s important, so we can lower the high cost of living, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of groceries, lower the cost of housing, certainly fight to make health care affordable for every single American, and combat the unprecedented corruption that’s been unleashed on the American people, and beginning on day one, hold the crooks accountable.

We’ve made clear, George, that if someone has been screwing over the American people, shortchanging the American people, or stealing from the American people, they’re going to be held accountable under a Democratic majority.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You said hold the crooks accountable. Does that mean that the House is going to be pursuing impeachment proceedings on day one?

JEFFRIES: No, we haven’t ruled anything in and we haven’t ruled anything out in terms of impeachment. As it relates to accountability, what we’re going to do, led by Jamie Raskin and House Committee Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, as well as House Democrats on the Oversight Committee led by Robert Garcia, both of them are doing a tremendous job, we’ve got to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the Constitution, and then let the chips fall where they may, in the best interests of the American people, so that the House, once again, can function like a separate and co-equal branch of government and a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch.