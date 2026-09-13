Jayapal: ‘There Are Big Splits in the MAGA Movement’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Assignment,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said “there are big splits in the MAGA movement.”

Jayapal said, “It’s definitely a president trying to hit the panic button because he knows his poll numbers are in the tank. He knows that Americans have seen through the act that he put forward. I mean, this is an incompetent, corrupt cult leader, president.”

She continued, “There are big splits in the MAGA movement, and I think that any Republican who runs is going to have to contend with those. Donald Trump is popular with 30% of the American people. Maybe that popularity with that 30% stays. But even if you look within the Republican party, you are seeing big splits.”

She added, “People who don’t want the war, people who are angry about the fact that the Epstein files still have not been released. I mean, people who are angry about a number of things. His approval ratings on immigration, which you’ve done some incredible reporting on, are down, plummeted from where he was when he first came in. So at every level, I think the next Republican nominee is going to have to decide if they are going to continue to pledge loyalty to the cult of Donald Trump, or if they are actually going to represent Republicans across the country who want something very different.”

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