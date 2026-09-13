Speaker Johnson: Congress Would Need to Approve Trump’s $5,000 Dividend

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said President Donald Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividend would require Congress to act.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “President Trump is proposing to pay every American adult $5,000, but only if Republicans keep control of the House and the Senate. For that $5,000 check, doesn’t the president need Congress to act? And are you going to carry out his wishes?”

Johnson said, “I would assume, yes, he’d need Congress to act. And that’s a creative idea. He launched it at our convention and got a lot of people excited. Of course, devil’s in the details. We have to figure all that out. But I think what he was articulating there is that he’s saying that if you want more money in your pocket, you have to keep Republicans in charge. Why? Because we’re talking about the record of achievement. Look at what we’ve done since President Trump took over. Republicans have had control of the House and Senate. We have the largest working and middle class tax cut in U.S. history. The average taxpayer in my home state of Louisiana, where I’m sitting this morning, has more than $2,900 in their pocket they didn’t have to send to Washington because of our policies. They also have an additional take home pay an average of $8,000 per filer. By the way, 97% of tax filers got a tax cut this year.”

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