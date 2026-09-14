Dem Rep. Casar: Unilaterally Regulating AI Shows ‘We’re Serious’ About Deal with China

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said that we should put in regulations on AI before we have any sort of deal with China because that can “show we’re serious about getting a deal” with China and also because having rules of our own and export controls would slow down China.

Co-host Leila Fadel asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:37] “Now, some of the scenarios experts are warning about [are] that humans will lose control of the technology, and that could, hypothetically, lead to mass extinction. So, this is a global threat. Now, let’s say your bill passes, that doesn’t regulate anything globally. It just says pursue agreements. How do you work in conjunction with other world powers, namely China, to make sure this is a global effort?”

Casar answered, “We need to put up A.I. safety guardrails now in the United States to protect Americans while we pursue international agreements. By putting in protections here in the United States, we can show we’re serious about getting a deal. And because Chinese models currently train on American A.I. models, passing strong U.S. rules now, along with export controls, slow[s] down dangerous A.I. development around the world. And so, we should make our country lead, of course, in technology, but also be the leader in the world on A.I. diplomacy. This should be a top priority for the United Nations meeting next week. America should be laying the groundwork for international agreements to block superdangerous A.I.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett