Monday on NBC’s “TODAY,” NBC entertainment correspondent Chloe Melas interviewed Artificial intelligence actress Tilly Norwood.

Melas said, “Could you ever endorse an actual product if you can’t try it?”

Norwood said, “Oh, that’s an excellent point, Chloe. It’s true I can’t physically use a product in the traditional sense, but my role in brand endorsements would be more about representing the brand’s image. After all, you don’t actually see cartoon characters using the cereal they endorse, do you?”

Melas said, “As for what’s next for Tilly, the public will get their own chance to speak to her, and Vanderbilt says she’s still in talks with different distributors for Tilly’s first feature length film, called Misaligned.”

She asked, “Do you one day hope to win an Oscar?”

Norwood said, “Oh, that would be lovely, wouldn’t it? Though I do think AI actors should have their own categories. You can’t really compare humans and computers. We’re just fundamentally different.”

Melas concluded, “Yes, we are very different. And it was pretty clear in talking to Tilly that I was not speaking to a human being, her voice was robotic. She was glitchy. She also repeated herself in answers. And I actually called and hung up with her a few times, and she would actually forget that we had spoken. But I mean, overall, she commented on my appearance, she saw what I was wearing, she understood my surroundings behind me, but I don’t think that she’s coming for our jobs quite yet.”

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