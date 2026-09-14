Ossoff: ‘Trump Is a Dangerously Corrupt and Incompetent Man’

Monday on MS NOW’S “The Last Word,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said President Donald Trump is a “dangerously corrupt and incompetent man.”

Ossoff said, “We already know that Donald Trump is a dangerously corrupt and incompetent man. The question is what we’re going to do about it. And this election is not in 50 days. It ends in 50 days. Early voting opens in Georgia in less than a month. And instead of retreating into despair, we’ve got to recognize that it is a privilege that we are citizens at a moment when we can make such a profound difference for our country. We have obligations in the weeks ahead, not just to ourselves and to our nation, but to future generations to do our part as citizens to win these elections decisively. We have a patriotic duty to win these elections decisively. And Georgia is the pivotal battleground state. I was just meeting with my campaign manager this morning about what we have to do to make sure we get this done in Georgia, to put us in a position to win the Senate majority and hold Donald Trump accountable.”

He added, “I just want folks, you know, as as grim as things have been, there really is so much that we can accomplish as a nation once we come back together.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN