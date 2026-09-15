Farah Griffin: Newsom Knows Harris Would ‘Perform Better’ in Presidential Bid

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) knows former Vice President Kamala Harris would “perform better” during a 2028 presidential run.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “California Governor Gavin Newsom says he will not enter the race if former VP and 2024 nominee Kamala Harris decides to run again.”

Griffin said, “I have two thoughts. I think if you want to run for president, you should. It should be because you believe you have something so unique to offer the country that you should run, regardless of who is, and let it be a contest of ideas. But I think that what he means, like the tea leaves are out there that I think he thinks if Kamala Harris runs that she will likely perform better than he will for two reasons. She has higher name ID. They both kind of cannibalize the California money because they’re both Californians, but also South Carolina now going first in the Democratic primary, that likely boosts the African-American vote early on for her and gives her an advantage from the start. So I think it’s that. But at the same time, Vance and Rubio are doing the same thing. I won’t run if he doesn’t.”

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