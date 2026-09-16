GOP Rep. Lawler: Need Federal AI Standards to Deal with China’s Rulebreaking When It Happens

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said that there should be federal AI standards “especially on this issue of rogue agents and bots. We want to have standards across the board that all of these AI companies are abiding by to make sure that you don’t have a situation of hacking or cyberattacks, and also so that we are prepared in dealing with China.”

Lawler said, “My biggest concern with AI from the beginning has been the foreign bad actors, like China, using AI to undermine our financial institutions and our capital markets. And so it does require the AI companies here in America, who we want to be the innovators, we want them to lead in this. We don’t want to be leapfrogged by China, but they need to be working with the federal government. There needs to be a whole-of-government approach in how we handle this. You can’t have a 50-state solution to this.”

He continued, “It does require the federal government putting in place standards, and especially on this issue of rogue agents and bots. We want to have standards across the board that all of these AI companies are abiding by to make sure that you don’t have a situation of hacking or cyberattacks, and also so that we are prepared in dealing with China. Because China is not going to abide by the rules of the road. They’re not going to worry about whether or not they do something that creates a crisis.”

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