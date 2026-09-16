Moskowitz: ‘A Lot’ of Jewish Elected Officials ‘Feel Politically Homeless’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that many Jewish elected officials “feel politically homeless” amid a rise in antisemitism.

Host Stuart Varney asked, in reference to Democratic senators reportedly pushing others to support Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, “Senators in your party are pushing a pro-Hamas candidate, trying to get him into the United States Senate. As a Jewish man who represents a large Jewish population in Florida, what do you have to say on that?”

Moskowitz responded that “something that the Jewish community is talking about, and it’s all around the country, it’s all different sections of the Jewish community, whether they’re very religious or not religious is there is a significant rise of antisemitism in the country. They’re deeply worried about it. They’re deeply worried that their kids and their grandkids are not going to grow up in the same country that they grew up in. And they see, obviously, Abdul’s association with Hasan Piker, who has said some of the most antisemitic, anti-American, pro-China, pro-Russia comments, on 9/11. We just celebrated the 25th anniversary. And so, the Jewish community is scared, and they’re having to make these very tough choices in places like Michigan.”

Varney then asked, “Where does that leave Jewish congressman, senators, and congresswoman? Where does that leave them?”

Moskowitz answered, “Well, no — a lot of them feel politically homeless right now. And a lot of them are worried about what direction that America is going when it comes to America being a safe place for Jews.” And talked about threats to Jewish people and elected officials.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett