Brennan: Trump Administration Corruption on the Scale of Putin

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump’s corruption is on the scale of Vladimir Putin.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “If they’re not hiding a deep and intimate relationship with someone who is right now, this isn’t like an old-school Russian oligarch before the war with Ukraine started, this is someone who left Putin’s entourage to fly to Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding, what does that mean?”

Brennan said, “He clearly is very close to Putin. He was given the order of friendship, which is a very high order, two months ago and a month ago. And he traveled with Putin to China as part of his delegation. And he has publicly announced that he owes his wealth and his professional success to Vladimir Putin. So it would raise all sorts of counterintelligence flags for everybody, whether it be at the CIA or the FBI, and also at the White House. But clearly, Don Jr. didn’t really care about that. But I know that the Russians use individuals like this, again, to try to develop relationships and then to extract over time, either information or favors or whatever else. So yes, it raises so many questions.”

He added, “I think the extent of the corruption now that we see in this Trump administration, it’s on the scale of Vladimir Putin, it really is. I mean, it has reached such a level in terms of the wealth of the president himself as well as his family members.”

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