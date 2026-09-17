CNN’s Bash: ‘Just Gross’ 45% of MI Electorate Won’t Vote for a Muslim

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” anchor Dana Bash said a poll from Michigan that found 45% of the electorate would not vote for a Muslim candidate was “just gross.”

Bash said, “There’s a brand new poll out from The Washington Post this morning that shows El-Sayed at 48, Rogers at 45. With the margin of error, it’s a statistical dead heat. And then the question, which kind of goes to the strategy here, perhaps, by some voters who are thinking about the balance of power in Washington: ‘What is your preference for party control in the US Senate? Democratic 53, Republican 45. Now let’s get to what you were just talking about, Nia. ‘Would not consider voting for a presidential candidate who is,’ Atheist 46%, Muslim 45%, Jewish 20%, Christian 7%. These are Michigan voters, the people who are going to go to the polls to decide between Rogers and El-Sayed. 45%?”

Bloomberg columnist Nia Malika-Henderson said, “Yeah, I mean, listen — Barack Obama had to deal with this, right? I mean, he had to deal with the reality that some people in 2008 were not comfortable voting for a black man for president, a black man that people thought was Muslim, and all that kind of stuff.”

Bash said, “To have respondents from this poll, 45% say they would not consider voting for a Muslim, first of all, it’s just gross. Let’s just say what it is, it’s just gross.”

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