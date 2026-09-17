Dem Sen. Welch: Privately, GOP Senators ‘Absolutely Opposed’ to Trump’s Tariffs

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) said many Republican senators are privately opposed to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but remain publicly silent.

Co-host Pamela Brown said, “The prime minister of Canada came out today and said that he is trying to strengthen ties with the EU. I wonder what your reaction is to that, and how you think a stronger Canada-EU relationship would impact the U.S.?”

Welsh said, “It hurts us. You know, here’s the thing. Number one, Donald Trump rightly bragged about the USMC trade deal and said it was the best ever. He’s ripped it up, and now he’s arbitrarily imposing these tariffs, which he does not have the authority to do. My Republican Senate colleagues are absolutely opposed to these tariffs, but they just won’t say it out loud.”

He added, “I mean, the Republicans have traditionally been low tax and no tariffs. So what the president is doing is totally arbitrary. It’s an expression of his, you know, impulsiveness. And it’s doing real harm to us and long-term damage with Canada. And now they start a partnership with the EU and leave us behind. It’s very, very, very destructive.”

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