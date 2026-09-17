Dem Sen. Welch: Shouldn’t View AI as Just a Race Because China Won’t Necessarily Stop Its AI Race

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) said that China isn’t necessarily going to give up its AI race “And this is where it’s troubling with President Trump just characterizing it as, quote, a race. There’s got to be a real effort to have some cooperation with China, with the E.U., when it comes to protecting the human control of this incredibly new technology.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “[W]hat do you do about the threat of China and these open-weight models from China? You can regulate here, but China’s not necessarily going to give up on its race on the AI front.”

Welch answered, “No, that’s exactly right. And this is where it’s troubling with President Trump just characterizing it as, quote, a race. There’s got to be a real effort to have some cooperation with China, with the E.U., when it comes to protecting the human control of this incredibly new technology. So, we’ll have to keep our eye on it. There was an effort, also, in the defense bill to allow the AI companies to work together to try to make certain that safeguards are in place. So, there’s a combination of competition at the companies that are developing this, but also cooperation, where there has to be a role, I think, for the President to lead on that and for Congress to facilitate that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett