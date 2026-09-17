GOP Rep. Nunn on War Powers Vote: We Have to Make Sure ‘We’ve Got a Battle Plan’ in Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) defended his vote for a war powers resolution by saying that “Congress also has a responsibility to make sure that we’ve got a battle plan so that our men and women in harm’s way know what their orders are,” and owes troops “the responsibility of having a battle plan marching forward.”

Nunn said, “What this clearly says is that Congress needs to have a stake in the game. We need to honor these men and women every single day, but we also owe them the responsibility of having a battle plan marching forward. The president’s been very clear, when there’s an imminent threat — and I support him on this — we need to be able to strike back against Iran. When they take a potshot at a carrier strike group or hit our forces, we are allowed to hit them back.”

He continued, “But Congress also has a responsibility to make sure that we’ve got a battle plan so that our men and women in harm’s way know what their orders are, know that they have enough armaments ready to be able to defend themselves, know that we’ve got a strategy to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon, never being the number one sponsor of terrorism again, and opening up the Strait of Hormuz. And this is a seismic change from where we were when this conflict started. Look, then, we were getting into the MOU. Now, we’ve got to make sure we hold Iran accountable. But Congress also has a responsibility to put these men and women first.”

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